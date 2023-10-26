NPFL: Rangers star sidelined for two weeks with injury

Kalu has featured in all four Flying Antelopes’ NPFL games this season.

Rangers head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, will be hoping to redeploy newly recruited youngster Isaac Saviour as a replacement. Rangers will take on Kano Pillars in a matchday five encounter at the Awka City Stadium this weekend.

