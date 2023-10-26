FG moves to fast-track sport development in Nigeria

He said the ministry under his watch will remain open to collaboration with the corporate and private sectors in its resolve to ensure the development of sports in the country. “This is important, especially in this era of dwindling scarce resources. The ministry is ready to collaborate and partner with private and corporate sector organisations.

“This will also make our society better and safer for further investments by public, private, and corporate organisations,” he said. The minister said the Bola Tinubu administration is committed to transforming sports from recreation to real business and a money-maker for the country. “The government, in its Renewed Hope Agenda, has also endorsed the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

