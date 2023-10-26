Man Utd forward under investigation following 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen

However, the Red Devils were lucky to take three points, as goalkeeper Andre Onana was required to save a last-minute penalty. After the game, Garnacho posted a picture of himself celebrating with Onana with two gorrilla emojis.

And according to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on X: 'FA have been investigating into Garnacho’s social media post in which he used gorilla emojis over a picture of Andre Onana's penalty save. 'Onana replies: “People can’t choose what I should be offended by. Garnacho meant power and strenght. This should go no further”.'

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

UCL: Maguire, Onana Steer Man Utd 1-0 Victory Over CopenhagenEmbattled England international, Harry Maguire, headed a second-half goal and Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana saved a penalty deep in stoppage time to Read more ⮕

Man Utd beat Copenhagen thanks to unlikely heroes Maguire, OnanaThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

– Onana speaks on penalty save as Man Utd beat CopenhagenManchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has said he was only doing his job after he saved a last-minute penalty to ensure they beat FC Copenhagen 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. It was the Red Devils' first three points of the season in the competition. Read more ⮕

EPL: Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, othersFormer Arsenal star, Paul Merson, has dropped his predictions of how matches would end at different grounds on the Match-Day nine of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Chelsea will host Brentford in Saturday's Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal will face Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium. Read more ⮕

UCL: Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid record important winsArsenal went top of Group B with a 2-1 win over Sevilla. The Gunners came into the game with three points from two games, after beating PSV and losing 2-1 at Lens. Gabriel Martinelli gave Mikel Arteta's men the lead in the first half, rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net. Read more ⮕

UCL: You’ve silenced your haters – Ozil hails two Man Utd playersFormer Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil hailed Harry Maguire and Andre Onana after the duo's heroics in Manchester United's Champions League 1-0 win against Copenhagen on Tuesday. Man United clinched their first win of their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕