Pressure on Ikeja Electric customers to meet STS NIN update deadline

With a few days to deadline by Ikeja Electric (IE) Distribution Company (DisCo), customers are under pressure to upgrade their Standard Transfer Specification (STS) pre-paid meters. The upgrade is expected to forestall inability to load energy tokens from November 1, 2023, when the DisCo kicks off its Token Identifier (TID) rollover.

Earlier, through its X social media handle, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had disclosed the need for prepaid meter upgrade before November 2024. Also, one Adetayo Adegbemle urged Ikeja Electric to consider extending the deadline until January, so that more people can comply. He also called for increased publicity for the process.

IE had informed in August that only customers who have linked their NIN will receive two sets of 20-digit tokens (KCT one and two) delivered alongside their energy token at the point of vending, as of November 1, 2023. It also revealed that smart card meters are exempted from the process, saying the upgrade is for 20-digit token-enabled STS meters. headtopics.com

Head of Corporate Communications, IE, Kingsley Okotie, added that there has been impressive response from customers and that landlords have been supportive.

