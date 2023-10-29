That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole Olaoye

They both claim Abraham as their progenitor. Physically alike to the outside eye, it is difficult to tell one from the other but for ethnic differences such as shape of beard, Muslim skullcap (Taqiyah) or Jewish kippah, and other cultural peculiarities. They are cousins, but can hardly tolerate each other. Providence has fated them to co-exist side by side.

In the same vein, Israel’s attempt to seize the opportunity of the Hamas attack to punish all Palestinians cannot be right. No life is more sacred than another. When we speak or act as if one particular life is more precious than another one, we commit a grave error which leads us to reduce the object of our hate to a thing and not a person.

When photos of American troops posing with dead Afghans recently surfaced online, in connection with ongoing court-martial cases of soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State, it became clear that the Afghans were seen as things, not humans. According to Smith, “The US soldiers also took body parts as trophies”. He further argues that, ”When people dehumanise others, they actually conceive of them as subhuman creatures”. headtopics.com

These children of Abraham on both sides of the conflict are equally villains and saints, depending on where or when you want to start tracing their history. Their circumstances and pathological short fuse have over the ages ensured that they remain perpetual enemies sworn to Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) while insisting on a revised standard version of when and where the rain started to beat each tribe.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week rejected accusations by Israel that, in a statement to the Security Council, he had justified attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel. headtopics.com

“It is important to also recognise the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation,” Guterres said. “But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas. And those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕