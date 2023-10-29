Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi Aribisala

Jesus had a fascinating conversation with a Samaritan woman by the well of Jacob. When He asked her for water to drink, the woman was a bit uppity because she had a bucket and Jesus did not have one. But Jesus explained to her that everything in this world (including a bucket) is of limited value. Therefore, it is foolish to be proud of worldly possessions.

However, the water that Christ gives is spiritual and reaches the very depths of the soul. This water makes the soul not a cistern but a fountain, springing, bubbling, and gushing forth from within us, ever fresh and ever living.Once we appreciate this, we discover that spiritual dejection or despair in a believer is anathema to our faith. The fulfilment of whatever we require can never be preferable to our salvation. God cannot be better for us than He has already been.

Jesus endured the cross for the joy of the Lord. The strength comes from the realisation that we are at the centre of the Father's will, whatever the cost. Therefore, the writer of Hebrews advises that we should make Jesus a gazing stock:

Yes. We slept with whosoever we wanted to. We fought against anybody who offended us. We sat down to eat and drink, and we rose up to play.But this was because we sat in darkness. When the light of the world came, we suddenly discovered that we were in bondage. We discovered that we were slaves of sin. We discovered that what we called our prerogative was actually the prerogative of demons.

Truly, the joy of the world has nothing for the believer. How many wonderful weddings have you been to that ended in divorce? How many new cars have ended up wrapped around lampposts? How many beautiful homes have ended up burgled or burnt?

