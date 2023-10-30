Why Mbappe deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or award

The 2023 Ballon d’Or, the 67th edition, will take place on October 30 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris in France.
The nominees were announced on September 6, 2023, with some heavyweights in the running for the award. Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after he scored a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Nantes at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
But there is a certain Mbappe who cannot be overlooked and, in fact, named the recipient of the 2023 Ballon d’Or, judging by what he did for both club and country.In a Paris Saint-Germain side that paraded the likes of Messi and Neymar, who are known for their scoring prowess, Mbappe still went ahead to finish as the top scorer in the 2022/23 league season. headtopics.com
This did not in any way deter Mbappe as he carried his club form to the tournament and emerged as the top scorer with eight goals, edging his then club mate at PSG, Messi, who scored seven goals.Prior to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, the only time an individual scored a hat-trick in the final was in the 1966 edition.
Messi got his second of the game in the early part of the first half of extra time to put Argentina 3-2 ahead. But up stepped Mbappe, who dragged his side all the way to the final by scoring in four of their seven games at the tournament.If there is one player who deserves to be crowned the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, it is Lionel Messi. To back up the argument, here are four reasons why he should win. headtopics.com