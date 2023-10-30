Enoh lauds sports performance grants for athletes, coaches

Sports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has described the Sports Performance Reward Fund (SPRF) as a well-packaged project worthy of commendation.

Speaking when the SPRF board of trustees paid him a courtesy call in his office at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, at the weekend, the minister said the SPRF “will fill a major vacuum – the nexus between performance, incentives and rewards – that has dogged Nigeria’s sports for years,” adding, “the growth of the sports sector will thrive much better in the hands of the private sector.

“I am very impressed by the standing of persons who have come together to form this body, one of them, Mrs Ifueko Omogui-Okauru, who is the Vice President Finance of the SPRF, I had worked with when I was chairman of the finance committee of Senate. headtopics.com

“I have no doubt that the rewards in place will fire and motivate Nigeria’s sporting youth to excel in competitions at all levels.” Kida also said the SPRF aims to raise “in the first instance, the sum of N10 billion that will be available for rewards to generations of sports men and women who finish on the podium at theHe said the fund would reward an Olympic gold with N10 million, silver N7.

Others are Dr. Onye Godfrey Achilihu, Dr Joe Adom Kyaagba, Olympic gold medallists, Kanu Nwankwo and Chioma Ajunwa; as well as Yusuf Datti, Mrs. Patricia Sulaiman, who is SPRF’s Deputy Executive Secretary; and the executive secretary, Godwin Kienka.If there is one player who deserves to be crowned the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, it is Lionel Messi. To back up the argument, here are four reasons why he should win. headtopics.com

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕