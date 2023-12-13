President prioritizes and invests in Nigeria's health sector through increased funds in proposed budget. Unveils Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and signs Health Renewal Compact.





Nigeria to Launch Health Sector Renewal Investment InitiativeThe Nigerian government is introducing the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. The initiative aims to guide the renewal of Nigeria's health system as part of the government's broader health agenda.

President Tinubu Prioritises Nigeria's Health Sector in 2024 BudgetPresident Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration is focusing on improving Nigeria's health sector through investments and increased funding in the proposed 2024 budget. This declaration was made during the unveiling of Nigeria's Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact. The event took place in Abuja as part of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day celebrations.

Nigeria to Train Frontline Health Workers and Launch Mental Health PolicyThe Federal government of Nigeria will begin training frontline health workers in primary healthcare facilities nationwide. Additionally, they have launched the National Mental Health Policy and the National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework 2023-2030 to address mental health challenges. One in every four Nigerians has a mental health issue.

Alternate History: What if Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike were the President and Vice President?The outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election could have been different with Atiku Abubakar as President and Nyesom Wike as Vice President. However, tensions arose within the party and Nyesom Wike felt betrayed. This led to the formation of the G5 group.

SERAP Urges Senate President to Reject N15bn Residence Plan for Vice PresidentSocio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President to reject the plan to spend N15 billion on a residence for the Vice President. SERAP also urges the Senate to reject other proposed wasteful spending in the 2023 supplementary budget and the 2024 budget.

Vice President Osinbajo Urges Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Partner with NigeriaVice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to partner with the Nigerian government to enhance agricultural productivity and strengthen the education sector. He emphasized the impact of climate change on agriculture and the need for climate-smart practices. Osinbajo also urged the Foundation to support gender empowerment initiatives.

