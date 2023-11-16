Vice President Osinbajo Urges Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Partner with Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to partner with the Nigerian government to enhance agricultural productivity and strengthen the education sector. He emphasized the impact of climate change on agriculture and the need for climate-smart practices. Osinbajo also urged the Foundation to support gender empowerment initiatives.

