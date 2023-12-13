Oyo State Commissioner Commends LEADERSHIP for Recognising Governor Makinde

The four governors who won LEADERSHIP’s Governor Of the Year Award for 2023 have received commendation from different quarters who say they are deserving of the recognition. Oyo State commissioner for information and civic orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, has applauded the management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers for recognising a performing governor, Seyi Makinde, as its Governor of the Year 2023.

Oyelade, who spoke with our correspondent in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, expressed confidence in Makinde’s ability to continually put the state among top performing states in the country. Oyelade said the award was well-deserved for a governor who was investing in infrastructural development to keep up with the growing population of his state, creating jobs in both the formal and informal sectors, and ensuring Oyo is among the top five states in Nigeria with year-on-year growth in internally generated revenue (IGR), all without introducing difficult taxes. “Governor Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde deserves being the Governor of the Year 2023”, he sai





