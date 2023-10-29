Police smash child stealing syndicate, arrest one

command have smashed a child stealing syndicate in Igogoro Village in the Enugu-Ezike community of Igbo-Eze North local government area of the state.

The operatives, working with the Neighborhood Watch Group, also arrested one Ifeanyi Omeke aged 21 in the process. According to the spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, the suspect was nabbed after he sneaked into a woman’s house in the mentioned community and attempted to steal a one-year, three-month-old girl child.The suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he was contracted by his cohorts at large to steal children for ritual and other criminal purposes.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Gombe police arrest teenage killer of 58-year-old motherThe Nation Newspaper Gombe police arrest teenage killer of 58-year-old mother Read more ⮕

Treat gunshots, accident victims without police report, IGP tells doctorsThe Nation Newspaper Treat gunshots, accident victims without police report, IGP tells doctors Read more ⮕

Comedian Funnybone welcomes first child with wifeThe Nation Newspaper Comedian Funnybone welcomes first child with wife Read more ⮕

FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centresThe Nation Newspaper FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centres Read more ⮕

No community is under Boko Haram control in BornoThe Nation Newspaper No community is under Boko Haram control in Borno - Zulum Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Tunji Olaopa, 11 others into Federal Civil Service CommissionThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Tunji Olaopa, 11 others into Federal Civil Service Commission Read more ⮕