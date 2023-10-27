BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Tunji Olaopa, 11 others into Federal Civil Service Commission

President Bola Tinubu has appointed one-time Federal Permanent Secretary, Professor Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) with eleven other members.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointment of the new FCSC Chairman and members is subject to Senate’s confirmation. The statement explained that the appointment was in exercise of President Tinubu’s powers, as prescribed by the Constitutional provision, which instructs him to appoint chairmen and members for fourteen federal executive bodies.

“As one of fourteen Federal Executive Bodies into which Section 154 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, Amended) empowers the President to appoint its Chairman and members, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following Nigerians to serve in the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate,” it said. headtopics.com

The other eleven newly appointed Commissioners include: “Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo – Member (Representing Adamawa | Gombe | Taraba); Ms. Gekpe Grace Isu – Member (Representing Akwa Ibom | Cross River); Dr. Chamberlain Nwele – Member (Representing Anambra | Ebonyi | Enugu); Mr. Rufus N. Godwins – Member (Representing Rivers | Delta | Bayelsa); and Dr. Adamu Hussein – Member (Representing Niger | FCT).

“Mr. Aminu Nabegu – Member (Representing Jigawa | Kano); Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi – Member (Representing Kaduna | Katsina); Mr. Shehu Aliyu – Member (Representing Kebbi | Sokoto | Zamfara); Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke – Member (Representing Kogi | Kwara); Mr. Jide Jimoh – Member (Representing Lagos | Ogun) headtopics.com

