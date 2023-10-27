Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. Tinubu

Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, extolled the sterling qualities of the late patriarch, who was a distinguished public servant, lawyer, administrator, and philanthropist.

“Baba was the finest of men. He was an honourable man; he was noble. He believed in defending the weak against the strong and standing for what is just even at the cost of personal liberty. He was my fortress in the dark days of oppression. He was my rock.

“Baba was selfless. He never stopped giving himself; his fortune, and everything for the betterment of others,” the president said.The president recalled the invaluable advice, support, and guidance the late patriarch provided him when he served as the governor of Lagos State. headtopics.com

"Baba was passionate about good governance. When I was the governor of Lagos, he was always on hand to offer brilliant advice and guidance. "He left a legacy that is larger than life. We will continue to celebrate Baba as well as the values and principles he exemplified," the president declared.

