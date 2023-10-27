Obaseki’s ex-commissioners, thousands of other PDP, LP chieftains defect to APC in Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s two former Commissioners for Communication and Orientation, Efe Stewart and Andrew Emwanta, were among thousands of chieftains of the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the oppositionThe carnival-like defection took place at Edo APC’s political conference, tagged: “Edo 2024: A Must Win for APC,” which was powered by the Pius Alile Coalition Initiative (PACI).

The defectors were received by a former National Chairman of APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who was represented by a former Deputy Governor of Edo state, Dr. Pius Odubu, while the conference was also attended by the National Women Leader of APC, Dr. Mary Alile; Edo Chairman of the party, Col. David Imuse (rtd.); and many other leaders of APC across Nigeria.

Papers were presented at the conference by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Edoba Omoregie, and a former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives (2007-2015), Dr. Samson Osagie.Oshiomhole, an ex-governor of Edo state, in his speech, declared that there was no categorisation of members of APC as old or new while assuring that on September 21, 2024, the party (APC) would produce the successor of PDP’s Obaseki, and to be inaugurated on November 12 next year. headtopics.com

The President/Founder of PACI, Pius Alile, a chieftain of APC, said: “The celebrated administration of Comrade Oshiomhole provided the party (APC) a benchmark to be proud of. Since the exit of Comrade Oshiomhole, with his ‘Red Roof Revolution,’ public school renovation and maintenance have been abandoned by the PDP government of Obaseki, which came up with the grand delusion of Edo Best in education. Sadly, Obaseki’s best is the worst that we have had in this state.

“The roads in Edo State, particularly in Benin City, the state capital, are in very bad condition. It is disheartening to note that the ambitious Comrade Oshiomhole’s erosion control project for Benin City, named the Benin Storm Water Project, has been abandoned in the last seven years. headtopics.com

