No community is under Boko Haram control in Borno

, on Friday, October 27, assured that the security situation in his state has improved by 85%, adding that no community is currently under the control of the terror group, Boko Haram.
Borno state and most parts of the Northeast region of the country have been targets of Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations over the last 14 years, claiming hundreds of lives and leaving lives and livelihoods destroyed along the line.
Asked about the true picture of the situation in Borno State in view of the recent reports of insecurity, Zulum said: “To be sincere and candid, the security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 per cent. Economic activities are ongoing perfectly in Borno State.“I just read some script a few days ago saying that insurgency is increasing in Borno State. The story is not right. headtopics.com
He said: “However, we have few local government areas that we want to ensure that people are completely resettled. Now, people are partially resettled there, especially the Abadam local government and then the Guzamala local government.
Asked about the commitment he got from President Tinubu to totally eradicate insurgency from the state, Zulum said: “I have had a series of consultations with the president and he has assured the government and the people of the entire northeastern states that he will provide the necessary equipment needed to curtail the menace of insurgency not only in the northeast but in the entire country. So I think all is right. headtopics.com