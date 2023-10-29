EXTRA: God is about to make Nigeria fly again, says Obaseki

Obaseki gave his message of hope on Sunday at the Deeper Life Bible Church’s global crusade in Benin City, the state’s capital.“They have brought Christ to us, they have brought hope to us, they have brought a fundamental message which is so relevant at this time because God is about to loose Nigeria so that Nigeria can fly,” he said.“He is about to make Nigeria fly. We want to thank God for what he has done for us in Edo State.

"The whole world is watching us, watching Edo and by the grace of God, the message that has been brought through this crusade will save our land and will bring prosperity to us again." The governor pledged that the state government would make ample use of the resources for the good of the state.

