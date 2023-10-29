Insecurity: Philanthropist donates police post to Ondo communities

Police officers are seen conducting checks on vehicles at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotundephilanthropist and founder of Dorian Homes, Dr. Tolulola Bayode, has donated a state-of-the-art police post to the Ondo state police command.

Bayode built the police post to provide security for the people of Omodara, Itaoolorun, and Olajide, along Akure- Idanre road. Speaking at the commissioning of the project, Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Asabi, said Dr Bayode has done a lot for the growth of humanity.

Asabi, who thanked the Dorian homes boss for using her wealth to bring succour to the downtrodden and the needy in society, assured that the police post would help provide security for communities along Akure-Idanre road. headtopics.com

He said: “I thank God for the life of Dr. Tolulola Bayode because she loves to give to humanity. She is a woman who has come to support the community with a police post.“We will not relent in our efforts to provide security for the people of Ondo state and will support the police post with capable policemen.”Tolulope said she built the police post to support the efforts of the police to ensure security in the area.

"This is especially because it is with our joint effort and the cooperation of other stakeholders that the task of giving the children at Dorian Home a good life can be made successful."

