because the Bridge deck would have to be opened for the comprehensive work required due to a long period of lack of maintenance.This is as the minister also congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the Supreme Court victory while calling for everyone’s concerted efforts to move the nation forward.

The minister made the disclosure in Lagos while on a working visit to the Third Mainland, Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Eko, Marina and Iganmu According to Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director (Information), the minister was quoted as saying that the reason for deflection on the bridge was lack of maintenance from the national level, other than the last administration where intervention came from and the State Government especially when President Bola Tinubu was in office.

It reads in part: “The Minister said due to the technicality of the job on Eko Bridge where the Bridge deck would be open, equipment worth one point two million Euros would be imported into the Country that would be used in maintaining the aspect of the bridge.“He commended the last administration’s work on the bridge, the bridge suffered two problems. headtopics.com

“Engr. Umahi thanked the President and the National Assembly for looking at Infrastructure strategically in Lagos state, the financial capital of the country which has lots of national infrastructure that tremendously add to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) therefore it cannot be neglected. He added.

“The Works Minister congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Supreme Court and urged the leaders in the country to put the nation ahead of all interests and the region.” headtopics.com

