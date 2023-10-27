FG launches CNG initiative with seven conversion centres

, on Friday, launched the long-awaited Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative with the handing over of two CNG-fueled buses to the management of the State House.

Chairman of the initiative, who was represented at the launching event by the Authority Chief Executive Officer of the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, also disclosed that plans are underway for the government to establish multiple conversion centres across the country in the next two weeks.

“Moreover, it is my pleasure as your Chief Tax Officer, a position I hold alongside as Chairman of this initiative, to announce that we will be waiving the Value Added Tax on CNG purchases as well as seeking duty waivers for value-chain. headtopics.com

He implored Nigerians to consider the buses as a symbol of a new beginning, “a journey towards the future, where the power of tomorrow starts today. Let this be a beacon for our country, Nigeria, and an inspiration to the world”.

Gov. Abdulrazaq called on the private sector to invest in the CNG Bus programme, he emphasized that Universities in Nigeria will be the first beneficiaries of the buses and all state governments will also key into the program headtopics.com

“Also, from my state, we’re going to invest massively and encourage our businessmen to invest massively in this transition. I can only praise Mr President that it our dreams are being fulfilled step by step.” The Chairman NGF added.

“The current cost of conversion varies from the model and type of vehicle but the President has ensured that as part of PCNGI, we will look into that cost by helping and incentivizing Nigerians,” Oluwagbemi added. headtopics.com

