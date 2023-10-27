Supreme Court judgement: We wish Tinubu safe landing

According to him, Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court will enable him to pay full attention to governance. “We, as a political party, did not go to court for reasons best known to us, but some other political parties have the absolute right to have approached the court if they felt they had genuine grievances. “It is important to note that all the parties have exhausted their privileges, and the final court has given its verdict.

“We hope from this moment that the president will fully concentrate on the task of governance. As a party, we wish President Bola Tinubu and his party a safe landing in piloting the affairs of our people,” Oladejo said. The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed Tinubu’s election on Feb. 25.

