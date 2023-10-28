NPC begins birth registration for over 700k children in Katsina

The National Population Commission (NPC) has partnered with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to conduct birth registration for 797,209 children in Katsina state.

Adaku said 1,083 ad hoc staff have been recruited from various wards to carry out the registration exercise. “We are doing this because we want to register as many as 12 million children in Nigeria that are not visible.

She said the commission is working to generate data of children that can be used by other government agencies, adding that “it is why we are transforming from manual to digital registration”. “We are here in Katsina to train the ad hoc registrants. In the past, we were doing manual registration, but the world has gone digital.“We want to ensure that vital statistics, which is the data generated from civic registration, is disseminated so that the government can use it for good governance and implement policies for economic development. headtopics.com

“And there are 361 wards in the state, in each ward, we recruited three registrants, making 1,083 registrants across the state to work within their wards.

