'Entrust him with your votes' -- Yahaya Bello asks Kogi residents to elect Ododo as next governor

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, has described Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, as “a capable hand” to succeed his administration.

Bello spoke on Saturday while addressing a crowd at the APC zonal campaign rally in Okene, the state capital. The governor called on Kogi residents to “entrust” their “block votes” to Ododo and “support him to build on the legacies we have created”.“As good people of Kogi, you need to entrust Ododo with your bloc votes, considering his good character and pedigree to lead the state to greatness,” Bello said.

“I can assure you that we are leaving Kogi better than we met it for the incoming administration. Alhaji Usman Ododo is a capable hand. He is competence personified. Let’s support him to build on the legacies we have created. headtopics.com

“I believe that the mammoth crowd here today and the acceptance displayed as a show of love for the APC, Ododo and appreciation of the party’s achievements under my watch.“We thank President Bola Tinubu for his quality leadership and for his unflinching support for Kogi, which by God’s grace, will not disappoint him (President) and will win by landslide in the coming election.

“This unprecedented crowd is an indication that the APC has won. We have no opposition in Kogi central and in the entire state. We did it before, we will do it again come November 11.”“I will continue to deliver on the mandate of our party for the development of Kogi and the wellbeing of our good people. We are serious about meeting the yearnings and aspirations of our people,” he said.“We have been doing that under my mentor, Gov. Yahaya Bello, and we will continue to do so. headtopics.com

Read more:

thecableng »

Kogi guber election: I’m in charge — Yahaya Bello assures Tinubu, GandujeAhead of the November 11 governorship election, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has vowed to ensure no violence is recorded during the poll. Bello assured President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, of a violent-free election. Read more ⮕

Gov. Yahaya Bello Receives SWAN President, Assures Of SupportKogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has assured to support the National President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Mr Isaiah Kemje Read more ⮕

Kogi guber: Ododo is best man for the job, says BelloThe Nation Newspaper Kogi guber: Ododo is best man for the job, says Bello Read more ⮕

Kogi Guber: AA allege assasination attempts on chairman, attack on supporters in KogiThe Action Alliance Party has alleged an attack on its members returning from a party rally at Eganyi and Geregu villages in Ajaokuta Local Government Area on the 26th of October. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi elections will be conducted without interference, violence — RibaduMr Ribadu said President Bola Tinubu has given orders that he wants to see free, fair, credible elections being the first under his... Read more ⮕

Ribadu assures on smooth Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Gov pollsThe Nation Newspaper Ribadu assures on smooth Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Gov polls Read more ⮕