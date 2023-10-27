Ethiopian Airlines CEO: Nigeria can cancel national carrier project -- we won't be disappointed

Mesfin Tasew, the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Ethiopian Airlines, says the company won’t be disappointed should Nigerian government cancel the Nigeria Air project., domestic aviation firms, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), had opposed the floating of the airline over uncertainties in its ownership structure — a conflict that began soon after Ethiopian Air was announced as the preferred bidder for Nigeria Air.
“We have no issues; we will not be disappointed if it is cancelled. We are just there to help. And if the parties ask us to help, change their mind, change its strategy, we are fine with that. This is what we told the Minister; that we respect whatever decision of the Nigerian government,” he said.Tasew said Ethiopian Airlines was not initially interested in the Nigeria Air project, but Nigerian government insisted that the African airline has to assist in establishing the national carrier.
“Initially, we didn’t want to go into that. We said we have other initiatives in other countries and we were busy. But the Nigerian government insisted that Ethiopian Airlines is an African airline, it has to help the Nigerian government in setting up the national carrier. headtopics.com
“So, we had to respect them. We serve the Nigerian public and government by flying to four cities in Nigeria; we couldn’t say no, we cannot come and help you. So, we had to submit proposal, we had to respect the Nigerian government.
“And we thought that the Nigerian government had choices, ET being one; because they had also requested other airlines in the Middle East, Europe to participate in the bid.“I don’t know whether they participated or not. We submitted our proposal and we received a letter from the Ministry of Aviation, saying that Ethiopian Airlines has been selected to be a partner to set up the airline.” headtopics.com
Tasew said the Nigerian government sought a structure of Nigerian investing institutions and a 5 percent stake in the airline to have a presence in the operation.“We had a lot of discussions, we agreed but we had some differences in some points,” he said.“At that time, we thought that if the Nigerian government doesn’t want it, the Nigerian public doesn’t want it, we could as well withdraw,” he said.