Katsina Medical Doctors Donate Drugs To Prison Inmates

The Katsina State Chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on Thursday donated assorted essential drugs to the Katsina Correctional Service Centre.The gesture meant to assist prison inmates across all genders and to improve the healthcare delivery system in the facility was also part of activities set aside to commemorate Physician Week, an event celebrated annually with the mandate of knowing the work of the doctors.

According to the NMA Chairman Dr. Adamu Saminu represented by his vice Mujittaba Mashi, the donation is also part of the corporate social responsibility of the association to ensure the well-being of the inmates.He, however, charged the Service to use the medications judiciously for the betterment and welfare of the inmates serving their various jail terms in the facility.

"We are here today as part of the weeklong event to visit the correctional facility and donate some drugs to the facility so that it can help and alleviate some of the sufferings of some sick in the facility.

"We are donating essential drugs mostly anti-malaria, analgesic drugs for pain, anti hypotension, Prenatal, multivitamins, antibiotics and anti-ulcer drugs commonly used. "We also give some little donations as part of our corporate social responsibility to help our patients."This facility is congested with inmates, and a lot of health issues are bound to find a place here. So we are appealing to other governmental and nongovernmental organizations to also key into helping the inmates," he noted.

While speaking on behalf of the Chief Custodian Center of the Katsina Correctional Facility, the officer in charge of the clinic Mohammed Mudi who was represented by CSP Zayyana Mohammed, the 2IC at the Custodian Centre, thanked the NMA for its continuous support and dedication towards ensuring the welfare of the inmates.

He stated that this gesture would surely help not only the inmates but also the staff of the facility.

