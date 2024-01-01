Nigerian Leaders Pledge to Make Nigeria Peaceful and Prosperous in 2024

Nigerians have been enjoined to be more positive about the new year as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors, political parties and other leaders have pledged to play their constitutional roles to make Nigeria more peaceful and prosperous in 2024. In separate messages to the citizens to herald the New Year today, Tinubu and the governors enumerated the policies and programmes in the outgone year to set the country and their states on the part of development.

Tinubu asserted that since he came into office seven months ago, he had taken drastic decisions to save the country and address its numerous challenges. In his nationwide broadcast this morning to Nigerians to usher in the New Year, the president acknowledged that 2023 was a transitional year that saw a peaceful transfer of power to his administration. He reiterated his commitment to revamp the economy, restore security, boost agriculture and set Nigeria on a path to national greatnes





