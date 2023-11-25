Nigerian Air Force eliminates key Boko Haram leader in air strikes

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, have eliminated a key Boko Haram terrorist leader, Abu Asad and several others in air strikes on their hideout at Tagoshe on Mandara Mountains in Borno. The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes which was conducted on Friday, was one of the most successful strikes undertaken by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai in recent time. He said the NAF discovered a massing of terrorists in an isolated location consisting of three zinced structures amid several trees. He added that it was evident from the footage that the terrorists were massing up at the location for either a well-planned meeting or preparing for a major attack on troops





GuardianNigeria

