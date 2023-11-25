Nigerian Artist Alonzi Talks About His Musical Journey

One of Nigeria’s emerging artist and producer, Alozie Emmanuel Orji popularly known as Alonzi, has said that his rhythm is a spiritual escape for himself and his fans. In an interview with Ajuluchukwu Brown, he shared his musical journey and expectations. I was born and raised in Lagos. Studied Music Education at the University of Nigeria (UNN). I am also a producer, sound Engineer and vocal coach and I play the guitar and Piano.

Honestly, my love for music came from watching my dad play some old records in the house. Those songs he played registered themselves in my music taste buds. And about the journey so far, it has been a rollercoaster of experiences that have helped shape my brand





