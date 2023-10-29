How Boko Haram kingpin, family lived in Niger community undetected

For almost three years, residents of Kolobe Community in Gbeganu area in the outskirt of Minna, Niger State, lived side by side with a suspected Boko Haram leader unknowingly.

The suspect, now at large, and his family did not relate with their neighbours as they kept a distance from everybody. In separate interviews with our Correspondent many residents described the incident as “horrible and terrific.”“Nobody in my family could say exactly what was happening. My wife and children ran in different directions within the house while I hid in the toilet waiting for the worst,” one of the residents who pleaded anonymity said.“All we were hearing were gunshots as if we were in a war zone. We did not know what actually led to it until the next day, Sunday, when we had a full gist.

“The family does not live a flamboyant life as the children are occasionally sent out to buy firewood and food items. He said:”The former owner of the building is a retired NEPA staff member. I learnt he sold it to the current landlord. headtopics.com

“At about 2:30am, the first explosive sounded from the residence of the suspect, damaging the surrounding buildings. 20 minutes later, the second bomb exploded while the third followed at 3:30am.’’

