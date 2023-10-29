Yobe govt tasks NEDC to rebuild College of Agric, Geidam Polytechnic destroyed by Boko Haram

The governor gave the charge when he received the newly-reappointed chairman of the governing board and management staff of the commission on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Damaturu. Represented by his deputy, Buni recalled with a deep sense of sorrow how Boko Haram terrorists killed many students of the College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Gujba.

'Mai Idriss Alooma Polytechnic, Gaidam, experienced a similar case, as buildings and utility vehicles were destroyed by the insurgents', he said. He appealed to the Chairman and the management of the commission to look into the predicaments of these institutions to enable them run more NBTE accredited courses. The governor also urged the NEDC to ensure full implementation of its well thought master plan to fast track the development and recovery of the North- East sub-region.

