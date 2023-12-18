Nigeria's representation at COP 28 in Dubai appreciated by CSCHEI

The Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative, CSCHEI, in Nigeria, has expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s representation at COP 28 in Dubai, reflecting the nation’s commitment to aligning with the SDGs Global Agenda 2023. The director general of CSCHEI, Kunle Yusuff, in a statement in Abuja said the feat was in contrast to COP 27 in Cairo, Egypt, where engagement between Civil Society Organizations and Federal Government officials was challenging.

He noted with delight that nine Institutional members of CSCHEI actively participated in COP 28, fostering collaboration with Global Civil partners on Climate Action Sustainable Financing. Recall that the COP 28 in Dubai was aimed at identifying global solutions for limiting global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees, informing countries’ preparations for revised National Determined Contributions by 2025, and accelerating the ongoing Green Transitio





Dubai Chambers opens representative office in Lagos to enhance cross-border partnership
Mohammad Lootah, the president and chief executive officer of Dubai Chambers, announces the opening of a representative office in Lagos, Nigeria, to strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and Dubai.

Nigeria's Presidency Explains Delegation at COP28 in Dubai
The Presidency clarifies that not all Nigerian delegates at COP28 in Dubai were sponsored by the government. The delegation includes business leaders, environmentalists, climate activists, and journalists.

Nigeria's Large Delegation to Climate Change Conference Sparks Outrage
Nigeria's large delegation to the ongoing climate change conference in Dubai has continued to elicit condemnation by citizens who had been asked by President Bola Tinubu to endure the rise in the price of goods and services caused by government policies. Many Nigerians, on Saturday and Sunday, took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter) to vent their outrage after the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) published a provisional list of accredited delegates at the ongoing 28th meeting of the UN Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai., Nigeria and China have 1,411 delegates each with badges accredited to attend this year's summit in Dubai. A review of the published list ranked Nigeria joint-third behind the UAE and Brazil among all the countries present at COP28. Out of the total 1,411 Nigerian delegates, 821 have the 'Overflow' badges, while 590 were approved to carry the 'Party' badge

Global Leaders to Discuss Climate Change at COP28 in Dubai
The negotiating parties, including governments of countries of the world, will interact and agree on further measures to tackle this existential threats of climate change at the upcoming COP28.

Women in Kaduna Demand Climate Justice and Affirmative Representation
Women in Kaduna, Nigeria, took to the streets to demand climate justice and affirmative representation ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller General Inaugurated into Reputation Management Group
The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has inaugurated the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, and other institute fellows into the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG). Adeniyi assured stakeholders to prioritize reputation matters for the nation's economy.

