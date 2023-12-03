Nigeria's Presidency Explains Delegation at COP28 in Dubai

The Presidency has explained why 1,411 Nigerian delegates accompanied President Bola Tinubu to the ongoing COP28 holding in Dubai. According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, not all Nigerians at the event were sponsored by the federal government. In the article titled ‘Nigeria at COP28: Separating the facts from fiction,’ Mr Ajayi said the Nigerian delegation includes “business leaders, environmentalists, climate activists and journalists.

” The presidential aide did not, however, state the exact number of delegates being funded by the government amidst speculations that about 600 are government-funded





