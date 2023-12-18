Rivers State House of Assembly declares seats vacant for defected lawmakers

A factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, last Wednesday declared vacant the seats of 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, from organising by-elections to replace 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly whose seats were declared vacant.

Donatus Okorowo, the judge, gave the order on Friday but PREMIUM TIMES got a copy of the ruling on Sunday night.While Mr Ehie is being backed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the 27-member faction led by Martin Amaewhule is loyal to Nyesom Wike, a former governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Messrs Siminalayi and Wike are locked in a fierce political battle over the control of Rivers State political structure in the PDP, which the FCT minister accuses his successor of destroyin





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect27 members of the State House of Assembly in Rivers State have defected from PDP to APC, deepening the political crisis. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, causing tension and division in the state. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-cited and reliable.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Unity House Foundation Leader Urges Against Ethnic Undertones in Rivers State CrisisKingsley Wenenda Wali, the national leader of Unity House Foundation (UHF), has called for unity and resistance against ethnic undertones in the unfolding political crisis in Rivers State. Wali emphasized that all ethnic communities in Rivers have suffered from violence and bad governance, and urged the people to rise against divisive forces.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Benue State House of Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor AliaThe Benue State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and Speaker Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh. The motion was moved by Hon. Simon Gabo, who praised the governor's policies and programs that have restored confidence in governance. Governor Alia has achieved stabilisation of salary and pension payments, rehabilitation of the Assembly Complex, and completion of road projects without borrowing funds.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Armed Men Allegedly Attack Rivers State Lawmaker's ResidenceSome armed men suspected to be political thugs, accompanied by some police officers on Sunday night allegedly attacked the Port Harcourt residence of a Rivers State lawmaker, Edison Ehie. The attack is described as an assassination attempt on Ehie.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

APC to hand over Rivers state chapter structure to FCT MinisterThe ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to hand over its Rivers state chapter structure to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. This came to light following the resolve of the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led national working committee (NWC) to dissolve the embattled Rivers state Executive Committee at all levels.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Governor and Minister Accuse Each Other in Rivers State CrisisThe Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have accused each other in the recent crisis in the state. The FCT Minister accused the Governor of masterminding the burning of the state's House of Assembly, while the Governor accused the Minister of instigating the impeachment of his loyalists. The crisis was resolved after a quick intervention by the President.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »