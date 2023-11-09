Women in Kaduna Demand Climate Justice and Affirmative Representation

The founder and Programme Director, Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment, Mrs Olanike Olugboji-Daramola, leading women demonstrators during a climate justice rally, along Ahmadu Bellow Way, Kaduna, Kaduna State, on Thursday. The organisers of the Kaduna rally said the goal was to ask for climate justice for women and affirmative representation at COP28.

Some women took to the streets in Kaduna, the Kaduna State capital, on Thursday, to demand climate justice for women and affirmative representation at the The rally was organised ahead of UN Climate Change Conference also referred to as the Conference of the Parties (COP28), scheduled to hold from 30 November to 12 December, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The women, numbering about 2,000 from different parts of Kaduna State, staged the street rally on Thursday, from the Ahmadu Bello Stadium through Ahmadu Bello Way to Leventis Underpas





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Climate finance: How Africa can leverage COP28 to push for restoration planNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Climate finance: How Africa can leverage COP28 to push for restoration planNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Global Leaders to Discuss Climate Change at COP28 in DubaiThe negotiating parties, including governments of countries of the world, will interact and agree on further measures to tackle this existential threats of climate change at the upcoming COP28.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

BREAKING: 27 women, 4 boys kidnapped in Southern KadunaThe women wing of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union ( SOKAPU) has said that no fewer than 27 women and 4 boys were kidnapped by bandits in Southern Kaduna and appealed to the authorities to come to their rescue.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

27 women, four boys under bandits’ captivity in Southern KadunaThe Southern Kaduna People Union (SOKAPU), women's wing, has called on Governor Uba Sani to take drastic steps to rescue many people that are in the hands of their abductors in different parts of the SState.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Kaduna govt., Google to train 5,000 women, girls on data scienceThe training will promote digital inclusion and enable women and girls in Kaduna State to leverage technology for economic development and improving the lots of the girl child.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »