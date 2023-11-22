Nigeria Government Seeks Extension for Old Naira Notes

The government wants the apex court to lift its March 3 order that old naira notes should remain legal tender along with new notes till December 31. It added that an extension of time is necessary because, due to the economic crisis, it has not been able to print the volume of new notes that would enable it to phase out old currency before December 31.

The Federal Government further explained that should the Supreme Court decline its request to extend the period of circulation of old notes, the country stands the risk of descending into another national, economic and financial crisis as witnessed in the first quarter of the year when the naira redesign policy was being implemented under former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele. It begged the court to allow the old notes to be in use with the new notes until after its consultation with critical stakeholders and after putting all required structures in plac





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said he was at the Supreme Court as an interested Nigerian, stressing that he was not with the crew of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Wike spoke while downplaying his presence among APC chieftains at the Supreme Court.

Retiring Justice of the Supreme Court, Dattijo Muhammad, at the valecdictory court session held in his honour in Abuja on Friday, criticised the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and systemic issues with the Nigerian judiciary.

It's Tinubu who has done gbajue on Nigerians and got away with it. He did gbajue in 2015 when he inflicted Muhammadu Buhari, a serial presidential-election loser and disastrously inept 'leader', on Nigeria

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, faulted the Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku

PDP reacts to Tinubu's victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed Nigerians

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president.

