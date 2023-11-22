Former APC Vice Chairman warns against political imposition

A former National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu and other chieftains against a culture of manipulating political contests through imposition, saying unless there is a rethink, “almost all APC candidates for 2027 elections may be produced through imposition”.

In a write up titled, ‘The Cancer Destroying Nigerian Democracy’, Lukman said: “Being loyal APC members, we must also appeal to all APC leaders, especially President Asiwaju Tinubu, to resist the temptation of overindulging themselves with the false belief that they could continue to succeed to impose their choices on Nigerian





