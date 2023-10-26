Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: ‘I was at Supreme Court as Nigerian, not with APC crew’

Addressing journalists after the Supreme Court delivered judgement in the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party against President Bola Tinubu's election, the minister said all speculations have come to an end with the verdict.

Wike said Tinubu can now focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians. He said, 'I didn't come with APC crew, and in the court, there is nowhere they said APC and PDP. I came here as somebody interested and who wants the country to move forward. 'I congratulate Mr President as this has come to an end; no more speculation. He can focus and do what he needs to do for Nigerians.

