APC Candidate Emerges Victorious in Kogi State Governorship Election

Ahmed Usman Ododo, the newly elected governor of Kogi State with the outgoing Governor Yahaya Bello Okene and Adavi LGAs in Kogi Central gave the APC candidate more than half of his total votes in the election.

The outcome of the 11 November governorship election in Kogi State validates some analysts’ prediction that the contest was mainly between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Surprisingly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which ruled the state for 12 years from 2003 to 2015, recorded its worst electoral performance in the state in the poll as its candidate, Dino Melaye, was returned in a distant third position, failing to win in any of the state’s 21 local government area (LGAs). The election results, as announced by the electoral commission, INEC, and analysed by PREMIUM TIMES, revealed a curious voting pattern that shot the APC candidate into victory. Although Mr Ododo had the formidable backing of the state government and the ruling APC, Mr Ajaka of the SDP seemed to have better prospects going into the electio





