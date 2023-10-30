Niger: Police launch investigation into murder of FUTMinna lecturer

DAILY POST learned that the deceased, an associate professor from the department of biochemistry of the institution, was expected to be promoted to professor before the end of 2023. He explained that on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at about 10am some friends of Mrs Adefolalu, a lecturer at FUTMinna, visited her residence in Gbaiko Area of Minna due to her inability to get her on the phone.

” He stated that two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene. Abiodun added that the body was taken to IBB Hospital, Minna, where she was confirmed dead, adding that the unfortunate incident is under investigation Also, when contacted, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FUTF Minna chapter, Bolarin Gbolahan, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

