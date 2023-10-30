EPL: Gary Neville names three Man Utd players responsible for poor form

Erik ten Hag started with Harry Maguire and Johnny Evans in the centre of defence, while Sofyan Amrabat was deployed in defensive midfield.

Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, claimed Ten Hag would have opted for Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Casemiro against City. 'He has got injuries to Martinez, and Varane, who is only just coming back so there are issues in terms of playing out from the back. 'He has not got Casemiro in midfield so he hasn't got three players who are fundamentally his connection from defence,' Neville said.

