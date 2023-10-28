Supreme court judgement paved way for Tinubu to deliver benefits of democracy- Niger Delta Minister

Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh has said that the decision of the Supreme court to dismiss the case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paved way for him to deliver the benefits of democracy to all Nigerians. Momoh in a statemen in Abuja personally signed by him, said the judgement definitively settles…Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon.

He called on the people of Niger Delta and all Nigerians to join hands and support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its mission to bring prosperity and progress to the nation. “I commend the President for his leadership thus far and also applaud Nigerians for upholding the rule of law throughout this process.

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday felicitated with his long-time ally, friend, and confidant, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday. Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the revered monarch as a fountain of wisdom and knowledge. The president also said that the…

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, has assured members of staff that the Federal Government was aware of their dedication to work and service. Adeyemo gave the assurance on Friday during the grand finale of the LUTH Week 2023 with the theme: “Leadership and Visioning… headtopics.com

