British High Commissioner Meets Over Peace In Nigeria, Niger Crisis

During his discussions with the Sultan, the High Commissioner acknowledged His Eminence’s role in promoting peace between people of different faiths in Nigeria, including through his positions as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Co-Chair of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

Senior Communications & Public Diplomacy Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Atinuke Akande-Alegbe in a statement said,Akande-Alegbe said other engagements during the High Commissioner’s visit included a thought-provoking meeting with representatives of civil society organisations, traditional leaders and academics who shared their insights on social, religious, economic and security issues.

To understand more about the state’s history the High Commissioner visited the Waziri Junaidu History and Culture Bureau. He described their archives of correspondence and official documents from Shehu Usman Dan Fodio’s time as a ‘treasure trove for historians’.Ahead of Remembrance Day, the High Commissioner paid his respects at the graves of 12 soldiers, British and Nigerian, who fell in the Second World War,” the statement read. headtopics.com

“It was an honour to be received by His Eminence the Sultan in Sokoto. We reflected on the deep and historical ties between the UK and Sokoto, including the links between the Sultanate and the British Royal Family. We had an insightful discussion on traditional leadership and social progress; inter-faith dialogue; national peace initiatives; and regional mediation.

“My visit was also an opportunity to deepen my understanding of the state’s contribution to the history of Nigeria, including by seeing the remarkable archives of the Sokoto Caliphate at the Waziri Junaidu History and Culture Bureau; a real treasure trove for historians. headtopics.com

