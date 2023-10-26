LIVE: Supreme Court Delivers Judgment On 2023 Presidential Election

The Supreme Court is delivering judgment on the appeals filed to challenge the Presidential Election Tribunal Court’s (PEPC) verdict that upheld Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 2023 election.

Peter Obi of the Labour (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed the appeals after the PEPT judgment.He says it is crystal clear that the law of Nigeria does not allow anyone to adduce additional evidence on appeal, according to the Lead Counsel to Tinubu, Wole OlanikpekunThe Justice recounts President Tinubu’s effort to thwart the release of his Chicago State University (CSU) academic documents to Atiku and how the President’s request was overruled by a US Court.

He says Tinubu filed an 11-paragraph counter affidavit to Atiku’s application to tender fresh evidence against the President.He recaps the issues that transpired at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja. The issues include electoral fraud and non-qualification. headtopics.com

One of Atiku’s grounds for challenging the President’s election was that he was not qualified to run for office on account of forged academic documents.More Stories

