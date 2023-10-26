Supreme Court delivers final judgement on Tinubu’s election today (LIVE UPDATES)

The Supreme Court is set to bring down the curtain on the legal disputes over the outcome of the 25 February presidential election, as it will, today, Thursday, deliver the final judgement on the two appeals challenging the victory of

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party – the two leading opposition candidates at the election – had filed separate appeals to challenge the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court which affirmed Mr Tinubu’s victory.

Today’s verdict will be the final court decision on the disputes over the election. It will mark the end of a two-stage judicial battle, the first part of which was decided by the presidential election court in favour of Mr Tinibu, which was further challenged at the Supreme Court. The court will now give the final say on the validity or otherwise of Mr Tinubu’s election. headtopics.com

A five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court headed by Haruna Tsammani adjudicated the suits for three months before dismissing them on 6 September. The court held that Atiku and Mr Obi failed to prove their separate claims against Mr Tinubu and INEC.

Dissatisfied, the pair headed to the Supreme Court, the final arbiter on presidential election dispute in Nigeria, where they urged the court to set aside the presidential election court decision on account of miscarriage of justice.At the final hearing of the case on Monday, Atiku’s lawyer, Chris Uche tendered fresh evidence before the Supreme Court to prove his client’s case against the President. headtopics.com

Specifically, Atiku through his lawyer, Chris Uche, accused Mr Tinubu of forgery concerning the president’s academic records from the Chicago State University.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Supreme Court to deliver final verdict in Atiku, Obi’s petitions Oct 26The Supreme Court has finally fixed Thursday, October 26, to deliver final judgements in the two surviving petitions challenging the legality or otherwise of the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the last presidential election. Read more ⮕

– Presidency on Supreme Court giving final verdict in Atiku, Obi’ ...President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has expressed hope that the Supreme Court will affirm the president's victory in the February 25 presidential election. Read more ⮕

Kogi Election: Supreme Court throws out Smart Adeyemi’s appeal against OdodoThe Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Senator Smart Adeyemi challenging Ododo’s emergence as the APC governorship candidate in Kogi. Read more ⮕

Fast, pray to God to reveal Tinubu’s real certificate – Shehu Sani tells Supreme CourtA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

APC kicks as Supreme Court reserves judgment in Atiku, Obi’s appealThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

– Ex-senator tells Supreme Court judges over conflicting letters on Tinubu’s certificateThe Supreme Court had, on Monday, said there are conflicting letters from Chicago State University (CSU) on Tinubu’s certificate. Read more ⮕