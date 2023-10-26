Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema meeting with Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to The President of the US and Senior Director for African Affairs. Image: © Président de la Transition, Chef d'Etat du Gabon / TwitterIn August, Gabon faced a pivotal crossroads when a coup unfolded, marking the end of a staggering 56-year rule by the Bongo family. The dynasty had come to symbolise both political continuity and calamitous governance.

Over the years, Central Africa has been marred by political instability and recently, coups, reflecting a region plagued by governance challenges. In this environment, positive political transitions could become proactive tools for consolidating governance and preventing instability and coups.

The oil-rich nation’s August 2023 election was plagued by complaints of corruption. Although Ali Bongo secured over two-thirds of the vote, the election lacked transparency and legitimacy. During his reign, Ali Bongo wasof buying off opponents and appointing family members to strategic positions. During the controversial 2023 polls, no international observers or journalists were present, a curfew was imposed, and the country’s borders were closed. headtopics.com

Gabon’s economic downturn, driven by fluctuations in oil prices, has undermined the government’s ability to provide for its citizens. As the economy weakened, the government struggled to maintain public support, and corruption scandals further eroded the population’s trust.

Preventing political instability and coups in Central Africa largely hinges on identifying and responding to warning signs timeously and effectively – and Gabon’s experiences provide valuable insights. headtopics.com

Properly implementing the charter will be critical and requires collaboration among all stakeholders and adherence to the document’s principles. Gabon’s political environment is changing, and the charter represents a key component of that development.

