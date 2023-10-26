Federal Govt Urged To Save Nigerian Music Industry From Int'l Coys

Lawal also expressed his concerns over the stranglehold that international companies have on the Nigerian music market.

In a statement made available to journalists, Lawal explained that the Nigerian music industry has witnessed a significant transformation as international companies have asserted their interest and dominance, raising concerns about the future of local artists.

While commending the current Nigerian president’s initiatives in supporting local artists such as KONGA and CHUDDY K, during the last election in February 2023, he expressed concern over the dramatic transformation of the music industry, with international corporations tightening their grip on the market.His words, “The role of streaming platforms like Apple Music which claim to offer editorial support to artists, paints a different picture in reality. headtopics.com

With just one email address serving the entire African continent, the system is overwhelmed, giving international companies an unfair advantage. Only artists with connections to these corporations receive the much-needed editorial support, leaving others in obscurity.

“The consequences of this international takeover are profound, with many local music legends fading into obscurity, and their art remains unheard by the masses. This shift impacts all aspects of the industry, including marketing and promotion.“Even radio stations, which were once the primary platforms for discovering new music, now prioritize songs that are making waves on digital platforms over local contents. Thus, making radio promotions less effective as it used to be. headtopics.com

