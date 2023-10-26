Amnesty Int'l Charged To Wade Into Corruption At UNICAL

It also challenged AI to investigate corruption allegations levelled against some top officials of the institution.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday at the end of the collaboration meeting of Amnesty International with civil society organisations in Calabar, the state capital, Usang said, “Nobody is above the law; all must be subjected to the law; the law does not select irrespective of status or class at the institution.”

Usang said if Amnesty International is interested in having a standard report, it should dig deep beyond the surface so that their report would not be lopsided.He said that although investigation into issues of sexual harassment was a step in the right direction it would be good if the organisation goes deep to also deal with allegations of corruption levelled against managers of the institution. headtopics.com

Earlier, Amnesty International country director, Isa Sanusi, warned against violence against women, including tagging of children and aged women as witches.He decried the escalation of jungle justice in the state, cautioning residents of the state not to engage any longer in this social malaise.

