Alleged Supreme Court Suit Against Me, Mere Distraction

The commissioner spoke on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

He called on the people of the state to remain calm over what seemed as a purported attempt by the opposition to seek an enforcement from the Supreme Court on its judgement of 2020 concerning the double nomination of Uche Nwosu for the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Emelumba described the latest suit by the opposition as a distraction and mere academic exercise since the Supreme Court had laid to rest all issues pertaining to the election when it affirmed Senator Uzodimma as the validly elected governor of the state. headtopics.com

He described the latest effort as an exercise in futility because the so-called ruling on Nwosu was on nomination and not as the candidate of the APC in the said election.According to him, “They have forgotten that Uche Nwosu later went to the Federal High Court to challenge the candidature of Uzodimma, and he lost. That judgement was never appealed.

“Second, they appear to suffer a selective amnesia that, according to the relevant Electoral Act, pertaining to pre-election issues are statute barred. So, clearly, they are out of time.”Banks in Nigeria can now refund and take customers seriously, write a review regarding your experience and watch their management take instant action. Start now. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Bayelsa blogger files N300m suit against police over alleged unlawful detentionThe Nation Newspaper Bayelsa blogger files N300m suit against police over alleged unlawful detention Read more ⮕

Political parties’ audited accounts: Court okays lawyer’s suit against INECA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Ondo court okays lawyer’s suit against INEC over political parties audited accountsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

N5bn: Court fixes Oct 30 to hear suit against Benue GovtA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕