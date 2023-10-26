IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensation

The judge gave the order while passing judgement on Kanu's appeal against IPOB's proscription. Kanu, through his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had dragged the Southeast governors and the Federal Government before the Enugu High Court over IPOB's proscription and violation of his fundamental rights in 2017. The presiding judge ordered the Southeast governor to apologize to Kanu and publish their apology in three national dailies.

'Declared that the practical application of the Terrorism Prevention Act and the executive or administrative action of the Respondents (Southeast Governors Forum and the Federal Government) which directly led to the proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist group, said IPOB being comprised of citizens of Nigeria of the Igbo and other Eastern Nigerian ethnic groups, professing the political opinion of self determination and the consequent arrest, detention and prosecution of the...

