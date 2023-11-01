Improved corporate earnings lift equities trading as investors gain N1.7tr in October

The market capitalisation gained N1.708 trillion from N36.331 trillion at the beginning of the month to close at N38.039 trillion at the end of October 31, 2023. Similarly, the NGX Limited All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 4.30 per cent from 66,382.14 points on September 29, 2023, to 69,236.19 points on October 31, 2023.
Recall that on October 6, 2023, VFD Group Plc got listed on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), adding over N45 billion to the market capitalization of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation.
On market outlook, Omordion said: “we expect buying sentiments to continue as investors and bargain hunters react to the better-than-expected corporate numbers released so far. As more Q3 earnings reports are expected in the face of sector rotation. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the fiscal and monetary authorities to give direction of the government reforms and policies so far.”
He added that the overall market performance is driven majorly by sentiment arising from the smooth handover and President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic policy on foreign exchange. Nigeria may miss the International Maritime Organization (IMO) January 1, 2024 deadline for the implementation of a Maritime Single Window (MSW) for the electronic exchange of data in ports around the world as there is still no commitment from Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to digitalise and automate port processes.
