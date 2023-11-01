Improved corporate earnings lift equities trading as investors gain N1.7tr in October

The market capitalisation gained N1.708 trillion from N36.331 trillion at the beginning of the month to close at N38.039 trillion at the end of October 31, 2023. Similarly, the NGX Limited All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 4.30 per cent from 66,382.14 points on September 29, 2023, to 69,236.19 points on October 31, 2023.

Recall that on October 6, 2023, VFD Group Plc got listed on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), adding over N45 billion to the market capitalization of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation.

On market outlook, Omordion said: “we expect buying sentiments to continue as investors and bargain hunters react to the better-than-expected corporate numbers released so far. As more Q3 earnings reports are expected in the face of sector rotation. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the fiscal and monetary authorities to give direction of the government reforms and policies so far.”

He added that the overall market performance is driven majorly by sentiment arising from the smooth handover and President Bola Tinubu’s bold economic policy on foreign exchange. Nigeria may miss the International Maritime Organization (IMO) January 1, 2024 deadline for the implementation of a Maritime Single Window (MSW) for the electronic exchange of data in ports around the world as there is still no commitment from Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to digitalise and automate port processes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: City of Houston commends Fidelity Bank, proclaims October 25 FITCC DayIn recognition of Fidelity Bank Plc’s commitment to fostering bilateral trade and economic development between Houston, Texas, and Nigeria, the City of Houston has designated October 25 as “Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect Day”.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Moses Simon nominated for Nantes’ October player of the monthThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Corporate Earnings Triggers N1.708trn Equities Investments Gain In OctoberThe Nigerian equities market gained N1.708 trillion in the month of October 2023 as investors reacted to better-than expected corporate results released on

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigerian media unfair, biased in reporting women in appointive positionsThe report explains how the media describe and present the strengths, skills, and competence of women and men in appointive positions.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: We won’t allow ‘criminal adventurers’ sabotage Nigerian economy'A new sheriff is in town and the status quo shall no longer be the same,' he said.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday morningGood morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers: 1. President Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party governors on Tuesday intervened to stop the impeachment moves against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕